|
Citation
|
Quarshie ENB, Odame SK, Annor F. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32781899
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite recent media reports showing disturbing trends of police suicides in Ghana, no published studies are available from the country. Aims: We sought to estimate the prevalence and describe some of the correlates of suicidal behaviors among police officers in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; Ghana police service; moonlighting; suicidal attempt