Citation
Stickl Haugen J, Sutter CC, Tinstman Jones JL, Campbell LO. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32781900
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Teachers play a critical role in youth suicide prevention, yet few psychometrically sound instruments exist to measure teachers' expectations and values regarding suicide prevention. Aims: This study examined the factor structure and psychometric properties of the Teacher Expectations and Values for Suicide Prevention (TEVSP) Scale.
Language: en
Keywords
self-efficacy; outcome expectations; teacher suicide prevention scale; youth suicide