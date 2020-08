Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and suicide risk is elevated among military veterans. Risk for suicide is inherently transdiagnostic, complex, and multifaceted, which means a comprehensive psychotherapeutic approach to risk mitigation is required. Aims: Our aims were to summarize findings from an evaluation of an interdisciplinary, recovery-oriented intensive outpatient program (IR-IOP) that includes evidence-based suicide prevention stategies for veterans with varying psychiatric diagnoses who are at risk for suicide.



METHOD: Veterans completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 and the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation prior to and following their participation in the IR-IOP.



RESULTS: A significant decrease in the severity of suicide ideation was found between pre- and posttreatment. Limitations: This program evaluation utilized archival data and, as such, there was not a control group and posttreatment follow-up data were not collected.



CONCLUSION: Preliminary findings suggest an IR-IOP for veterans with heterogenous psychiatric diagnoses utilizing a multifaceted psychotherapeutic approach to suicide prevention may be effective in reducing suicide ideation.

Language: en