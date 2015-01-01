SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Narayanan A, Finucane M, Acosta J, Wicker A. Geohealth 2020; 4(8): e251.

(Copyright © 2020, American Geophysical Union, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1029/2020GH000251

32783013 PMCID

This paper highlights challenges and open questions pertaining to physical and social infrastructure system interdependencies and their implications for disaster response, recovery, and resilience planning efforts. We describe the importance of understanding interdependencies in disaster contexts and highlight limitations to existing approaches. Suggestions for understanding and addressing interdependencies focus on increasing availability of tools for assessing interdependencies and increasing stakeholder and decisionmaker uptake of infrastructure interdependency-related information in planning efforts.


critical infrastructure interdependencies; disaster recovery planning; social outcomes of infrastructure failures

