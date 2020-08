Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcycle accidents are a considerable cause of morbidity and mortality in Brazil, with high social and economic costs. Victims are mostly men, young and vulnerable.

Objective: To characterize motorcycle accident victims and circumstances among patients admitted to a public hospital.



Methods: We administered a questionnaire to 74 victims of motorcycle accidents in the period from January through July 2018 among patients admitted to a referral hospital for elective orthopedic surgery in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.



Results: Most victims were male (98.4%), up to 31 years old (49%), black or brown (84%) and had low educational level (54%). Motorcycling was the occupation of 50.8%. Drinking was less frequent among motorcyclists in the capital compared to the interior of the state (16 vs. 26%) and a larger proportion had a driving license (72 vs. 39%).



Conclusion: Main victims of motorcycling accident victims were male, with low educational level, and without a driving license. Actions are needed to promote road safety, including educational programs to protect life and reduce the social and economic costs of accidents.

Language: en