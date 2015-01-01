Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective epidemiological study.



OBJECTIVES: Since the causes and incidences of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) in each country change over time, up-to-date epidemiological studies are required for countermeasures against TSCI. However, no nationwide survey in Japan has been conducted for about 30 years. The purpose of this study was therefore to investigate the recent incidence and characteristics of TSCI in Japan.



SETTING: Japan METHODS: Survey sheets were sent to all hospitals (emergency and acute care hospitals) that treated TSCI persons in Japan in 2018 and case notes were retrospectively reviewed. Frankel grade E cases were excluded from analysis.



RESULTS: The response rate was 74.4% (2804 of 3771 hospitals). The estimated annual incidence of TSCI excluding Frankel E was 49 per million, with a median age of 70.0 years and individuals in their 70s as the largest age group. Male-to-female ratio was 3:1. Cervical cord injuries occurred in 88.1%. Frankel D was the most frequent grade (46.3%), followed by Frankel C (33.0%). The most frequent cause was fall on level surface (38.6%), followed by traffic accident (20.1%). The proportion of fall on level surface increased with age. TSCI due to sports was the most frequent cause in teenagers (43.2%).



CONCLUSIONS: This nationwide survey in Japan showed that estimated incidence of TSCI, rate of cervical cord injury, and incomplete injury by falls appear to be increasing with the aging of the population.

