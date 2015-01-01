|
Torre-Luque A, Ayuso-Mateos JL. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2020; 29: e147.
Depression in old age deserves special attention in view of the fact of progressive population ageing, because of the way in which depression and risk factors interact in this period of life and the particularly negative impact of late-life depression on health and quality of life. This editorial aims to provide some insight into longitudinal aspects of depression in old age. Depression may follow varying trajectories (e.g. episode emergence, recurrence) across the lifespan. Late-life depression is not an exception. A symptom-based approach is presented as an appropriate research method to study the predictors and course of affective syndromes in old age.
Depression trajectories; late-life depression; loneliness; persistent depression; symptom approach