Abstract

Homicides by stabbing, especially involving female victims, are quiet common in Italy as they represent about the 25 % of the total amount of homicides. The case we present is very singular for the type of knife used for committing the homicide, an ornamental weapon classified as "Fantasy Knife" and, as far as we know, this is the first case reported in literature concerning the utilization for criminal purpose of this kind of object. Herein is illustrated the morphology of the variety of different wounds produced on the victim, compared with the particular shape of the blade, whose utilization in the homicide was definitely confirmed by the genetic analysis.

Language: en