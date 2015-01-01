Abstract

Unintended acceleration car accident which is hard to be regarded as human errors is examined. We investigated the accident car to determine the cause upon being requested to investigate by the police. From the car black box, we could narrow down the reason of the acceleration. As one of the causes of unintended acceleration we assumed that the restoration failure of the pedal interfered with by improper use of a floor mat and could reconstruct this. We discussed the acceleration values ​​of the accident vehicle and paid attention to the floor mat used in it. The results indicate that the negligible physical interference in the accelerator linkage could cause a devastating accident.

