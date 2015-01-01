|
Ruwan IIF, Garba MY, Ishaya DS, Godiya A. KIU J. Humanit. 2020; 5(2): 169-176.
(Copyright © 2020, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Kampala International University)
Abstract
This study examined the prevalence of the violent crimes (murder and armed robbery) inLagos State between 2015 and 2019. Data was collected from Lagos State Police Command Ikeja, Nigeria Watch (www.nigeriawatch.org) 2015-1019, an online database which sources information from daily Nigerian press corporations (Vanguard, Leadership, The Guardian, Sun, This Day, Daily Independence, Punch, Nigerian Tribune, The Nation and Daily Trust) as well as other human rights organizations. Data covered the period between 2015 and 2019. The archival and retrospective research secondary data was used. Data was analyzed using descriptive statistics such as bar charts to compare the prevalence of murder and armed robbery in Lagos State between 2015 and 2019. Chi Square was also used to check the associations between the prevalence of murder and armed robbery between 2015 and 2019 in Lagos state.
Language: en