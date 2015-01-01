|
Citation
|
Ionio C, Mascheroni E, Segre G. Maltrattam. Abus. Infanz. 2020; 2020(1): 67-88.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Franco Angeli)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this review is to explore the association between the different aspects of IPV (physical, emotional, and sexual violence) and prematurity. Papers published between 1999 and 2019, written in English and focused on the association between partner violence during pregnancy and prematurity considering both gestational age and low birthweight as indicators, were included. Seventeen paper were included and analysed.
Language: en