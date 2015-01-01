Abstract

This introduction highlights the contribution of the special issue to a radical contextualisation of the history of the enslaved. In particular, it suggests that the conditions and circumstances that foster or hamper practices of enslavement need to be studied as part of a broader set of labor relations. And it proposes that shifts in the practices of enslavement are closely related to broader transitions in power relations. This double expansion allows connecting the history of enslavement and the enslaved with broader themes in labor and social history.



Keywords: slavery; coercion; labor relations; power relations; asymmetries; longue durée; transregional history; global history; human trafficking

Language: en