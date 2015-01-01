|
Citation
|
Sitney MH, Kaufman KL. J. Sex. Aggress. 2020; 26(2): 274-287.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research that attempts to understand why young people commit sex crimes points to an array of family factors that may uniquely contribute to sexual offending over general juvenile delinquency. This study examines the potentially moderating role of disrupted caregiving in the relationship between offending and caregiver-child relationship quality. Two distinct moderators were tested: gender of caregiver and biological relationship between caregiver and child.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
caregiver disruption; fathers; juvenile delinquency; Juvenile sexual offenders; parenting