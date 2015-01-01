SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gutman DA, Hassid M, Jeanes Z, Redding AT, Romeo D. A A Pract 2020; 14(6): e01205.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1213/XAA.0000000000001205

32784327

Emergence delirium is a well-known phenomenon that may be encountered after general anesthesia. A common approach to this issue is to risk stratify patients preoperatively and treat them postoperatively if emergence delirium occurs. We present the case of a patient with Barrett esophagus and a history of severe and refractory emergence delirium, who was successfully treated prophylactically with physostigmine, resulting in decreased risk of harm to the patient, trauma to the perioperative staff, and a safer and more positive recovery.


Language: en
