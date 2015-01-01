Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric minor head trauma approaches aim to ensure the absence of traumatic brain lesions, minimize ionizing radiation, and enhance cost control. We evaluated the applicability and cost-effectiveness of the Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN) rules after head trauma and rationalize the use of head computed tomography (CT) scans.



METHODS: We retrospectively divided patients <18 years old who presented at a single institution in Brazil with minor head trauma into four groups: Group I (skull X-ray only), Group II (head CT only), Group III (X-ray and CT), and Group IV (observation only). Direct costs were calculated based on examination and length of hospitalization. The PECARN rules were applied retrospectively in each patient to determine who required a CT scan, and the costs were re-calculated.



RESULTS: Of the 1328 patients, CT scans were performed in 36.4% and X-rays in 52.6%. The mean cost was USD 5.88, 34.58, 41.85, and 4.04 for Groups I-IV, respectively. After applying the PECARN rules, 77.6% of patients no longer required a CT scan, and overall costs were reduced from USD 16.71 to 7.88 (p < .001).



CONCLUSION: The PECARN rules demonstrated a meaningful cost-effectiveness and should be applied to the Brazilian pediatric population.

