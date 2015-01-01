Abstract

The management of challenging behaviour, violence and aggression is not only an issue for mental health and learning disability nurses. Increasingly, nurses working in emergency departments (EDs), medical assessment units and general medical or surgical wards may encounter acts of challenging behaviour, violence and aggression on a regular basis. Restraint is sometimes used as a tool in the management of these patients; this may be in the form of physical, mechanical or chemical restraint. Rapid tranquillisation (RT) is often considered a form of chemical restraint, which may be used in an emergency situation when prescribed. If RT is given it should be done so as the least restrictive option, with intramuscular and intravenous administration as a last resort. Patient monitoring following administration is paramount. This article explores best practice in the administration of RT from a clinical perspective.

