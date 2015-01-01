Abstract

Exposure to alcohol misuse is considered an adverse childhood experience impacting on neurodevelopmental and behavioural outcomes in adolescents including substance use, mental illness, problem behaviours, suicidality, and teenage pregnancy. Most research on this issue has focussed on higher income countries, whereas patterns of alcohol use and related factors may be different in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This systematic review therefore seeks to collate all published studies from 1990-2020 on the topic set in LMICs. 43 studies were included, totalling 70,609 participants from 18 LMICs. Outcomes assessed included: substance use; depression/anxiety; suicidal ideation; problem behaviour; emotional dysfunction; teenage pregnancy; and self-harm. Despite heterogeneity in the studies identified, this review documented some association between exposure to household alcohol misuse and adverse adolescent outcomes in LMICs, including mental health problems, problem behaviours, and suicidality. The mechanisms leading to these outcomes are likely varied, and further research in different socio-economic and cultural contexts, particularly in the form of longitudinal studies, is called for.

