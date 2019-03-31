Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: The overall prognosis for teeth that have suffered concussion and/or subluxation is not yet known. The aim of this study was to systematically review the literature to identify the incidence of sequelae or complications associated with concussion and subluxation of permanent teeth.



METHODS: Four databases were used as follows: PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and Lilacs. The search for studies was carried out up to March 31, 2019 to identify studies evaluating patients diagnosed with dental trauma classified as concussion or subluxation and reporting their respective sequelae and/or complications. No restrictions were made for gender, follow-up period and the year of publication or language. The selection of studies and data extraction was carried out independently by two researchers. The studies were grouped according to the type of trauma. A random-effect model was applied to calculate the pooled odds ratios (OR) and their respective 95% confidence intervals for each type of trauma.



RESULTS: Thirteen articles were included in the systematic review and six were included in the meta-analysis. The pooled incidence of unfavorable outcomes (any sequel or complication) in teeth with concussion was 12% by the end of one year of follow-up (0.12; CI95% 0.00-0.26). The pooled incidence of unfavorable outcomes in teeth with subluxation was 18% (0.18; CI95% 0.07-0.29) by the end of one year of follow-up.



CONCLUSION: Concussion and subluxation showed sequelae and/or complications by the end of one year, including pulp necrosis. Patients who have suffered mild supportive tissue injuries should be monitored.

Language: en