|
Citation
|
Cavanaugh C, Kapij A. Int. J. Sex. Health 2020; 32(2): 171-176.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32788947 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Female survivors of intimate partner violence have greater risk for contracting HIV/STI's and experiencing dissociation. However, no studies have examined the association between dissociation and condom use self-efficacy in this population. This study explored whether dissociation during sex was negatively associated with condom use self-efficacy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
women; Dissociation; intimate partner violence; condom use self-efficacy; HIV prevention