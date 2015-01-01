SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salomón T, Conde K, Cremonte M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2020.1803782

PMID

32787713

Abstract

This study aimed to identify alcohol use disorder (AUD) criteria that better characterized those who seek treatment and those who recover on their own. We gathered data from help-seeking (HS) patients in an alcohol unit and compared them with self-achieved remission (SAR) patients. The best criteria to predict HS were psychological problems due to use, physical problems due to use, repeated attempts or desire to stop using, and not being able to stop drinking. The best criteria to predict SAR were tolerance, craving, hazardous use, much time spent, larger/longer use than intended, and role impairment. We discuss the impact of these results in current efforts to improve the accuracy of AUD diagnosis.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use disorder; criteria; diagnostic orphans; natural recovery; treatment seeking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print