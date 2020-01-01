Abstract

Despite research emphasizing the importance of parents in addressing children's bullying perpetration, there has been little prior research that explored how parental knowledge, particularly from child-initiated disclosure of their daily behaviors and experiences, may impact the child's overt, relational, and cyberbullying perpetration longitudinally. The current study examined the longitudinal relations between parent-reported child disclosure and the child's overt, relational, and cyberbullying perpetration, and the roles of parent-teacher connection in moderating the relations. This study utilized data gathered from 110 fourth to 5th grade children (M age = 10.35 years, SD = 8.75 months) and their parents/caregivers from 2 urban public schools in the United States. The analyses revealed that for children with high disclosure in the fall, stronger parent-teacher connection in the fall was significantly associated with less relational and cyberbullying perpetration in the spring. These findings suggest that high child-initiated disclosure itself might not be adequate in addressing children's bullying involvement and strong parent-teacher connection serves to protect children from increased covert bullying when they openly communicate with parents about their behaviors. This highlights the long-term importance of connections between teachers and parents in addressing relational and cyberbullying behaviors in underresourced urban schools. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en