Abstract

Fear of falling (FOF) indicates loss of confidence in the ability to perform daily living activities without falling. Although specific questionnaires do exist to assess FOF in different patient populations, any of them targets the pediatric patients with neuromuscular diseases which falling is a frequent symptom. This study aims to present the development of a self-report FOF questionnaire for children with neuromuscular diseases, pilot application of the questionnaire, and its preliminary psychometric properties. An International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF)-based 'Pediatric Fear of Falling Questionnaire' for neuromuscular diseases (Ped-FOF) was created by the study team following the steps of developing an instrument. The questionnaire included 34 items which were organized based on the 'Activities and Participation' component of ICF-children and youth. Thirty children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) were recruited to obtain preliminary reliability and validity results of the questionnaire. The mean Ped-FOF score of study population was 15.30 ± 7.03. According to the preliminary results, intraclass correlation coefficient was 0.715 [confidence interval (CI) 95%], and moderate correlations between Ped-FOF and functional performance and quality of life were determined (P < 0.05). Ped-FOF promises a practical assessment of FOF in pediatrics with neuromuscular diseases with understandable items that allow self-report of children. Ped-FOF also allows clinicians and therapists to assess FOF efficiently in limited clinical time. Its preliminary reliability and validity results are also sufficient to be used in DMD that falling is a frequent condition, which indicates that the use of questionnaire is promising in many other pediatric neuromuscular disorders.

