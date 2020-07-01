|
Nichter B, Hill M, Norman S, Haller M, Pietrzak RH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 61-67.
32783995
BACKGROUND: Despite advances in the treatment of suicidality over the last decade, a significant proportion of veterans with suicidal ideation do not utilize mental health treatment. To date, however, few population-based studies have examined factors that may facilitate or impede mental healthcare engagement among veterans currently contemplating suicide. This study examined barriers and facilitators of current mental healthcare utilization in a nationally representative sample of U.S. military veterans who endorsed current suicidal ideation.
Suicide; Military; Suicidal ideation; Veterans; Treatment utilization