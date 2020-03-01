Abstract

OBJECTIVE:This thesis studies on epidemiological characteristics of patients with nasal bone fractures.



METHOD:This thesis retrospectively studies on 2 881 patients with nasal bone fractures. The characteristics, causes, and fracture types are collected and reviewed retrospectively. The type of nasal bone fracture is classified according to Fred's classification, and SPSS 25.0 software is used in statistical analysis.



RESULT:The sex ratio of nasal bone fracture between males and females is 2.44：1, male cases are obviously more than female cases. The group aged 19-29 years occupies the largest proportion, accounted for 35.54%. Traffic accident was the leading cause of the nasal bone fracture, accounting for 33.84%. The second cause was violent assault, 24.12% totally. The number of patients suffering nasal bone fractures combined with maxilla frontal process fractures is higher than that of simple nasal bone fractures. Type Ⅱ fracture is significantly more common in patients with other types nasal bone fractures. Logistic regression analysis for simple nasal bone fracture showed that the relative risk of simple nasal bone fracture is lower in men than in women, and the risk of simple nasal fractures decreased with age increasing. Compared with traffic accident, the relative risk of simple nasal bone fracture is higher in violence injury, sports injury and collision injury.



CONCLUSION:The distribution of the nasal fractures of the inpatients has certain characteristics in terms of individual characteristics, injury cause and fracture types, which is worthy of further strategic study on prevention and treatment of the nasal fractures.

