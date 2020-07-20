Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) refers to a well-recognized constellation of injuries caused by the direct application of force to an infant or young child, resulting in trauma to the head, intracranial contents, and/or neck, with potentially devastating health outcomes. Mechanisms of AHT include impulsive injurious acts, such as violent shaking and impact, often due to caregiver frustration or exhaustion. Subdural and retinal hemorrhage, and associated extracranial injury (fractures, abdominal trauma), are common. Suspected victims require laboratory/diagnostic testing and occult injury screening, as well as protective measures by investigative authorities to ensure safety. Medicolegal controversies persist around AHT diagnosis, including alternative hypotheses proffered in court by skeptics despite advances in scientific understanding, biomechanical research, neuroimaging techniques, and perpetrator confessions. Pediatricians play a key role in prevention and reduction of AHT morbidity and mortality through anticipatory guidance and caregiver education about the risks of shaking, normal infant development and behavior, and encouragement of stress reduction strategies. [Pediatr Ann. 2020;49(8):e347-e353.].

Language: en