Abstract

Medical child abuse (MCA) continues to remain a challenging form of abuse to recognize, diagnose, and manage. The perpetrators of MCA have some common features that may heighten the suspicion that a child is the victim of MCA. Once suspected, the development of a multidisciplinary care plan that incorporates all subspecialists and health care providers involved in the child's care is essential. A structured approach to record review can clarify the concerns and discrepancies as well assist in potential future testimony. The use of overt or covert video surveillance systems are potential modalities to aid in making the diagnosis of MCA. If called to testify, it is helpful to understand the court system. Risks to the child from MCA are great and include a high level of long-term morbidity and mortality. Understanding this diagnosis and having a plan in place to address it when suspected can prevent further harm to the child. [Pediatr Ann. 2020;49(8):e354-e358.].

