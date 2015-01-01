Abstract

Crosslevel is defined as the difference in elevation between the top surface of two railroad tracks. Severe changes in crosslevel, for example, due to earthquakes, ground settlement, or crushed ballasts, affect track geometry and can cause train derailment. Therefore, the objective of this study was to monitoring railroad crosslevel by using electrical time domain reflectometry (ETDR) to simultaneously interrogate multiple capacitive tilt sensor prototypes connected in a transmission line. ETDR works by propagating an electrical pulse signal from one end of the transmission line and then monitoring the characteristics of each reflected pulse, which is affected by the capacitance (or tilt) of the sensors. This study begins with a discussion of the capacitive tilt sensor's design. These 3D-printed sensors were tested to characterize their tilt sensing performance. Then, multiple tilt sensors were connected in a transmission line and interrogated by ETDR. The ability to use ETDR to multiplex and interrogate sensors subjected to different angles of tilt was validated.

Language: en