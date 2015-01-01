SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Folmer RL, Smith CJ, Boudreau EA, Hickok AW, Totten AM, Kaul B, Stepnowsky CJ, Whooley MA, Sarmiento KF. Sleep Med. Rev. 2020; 54: e101358.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Saunders, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.smrv.2020.101358

PMID

32791487

Abstract

The prevalence of diagnosed sleep disorders among Veterans treated at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities increased significantly during fiscal years (FY) 2012 through 2018. Specifically, the prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders (SRBD) increased from 5.5% in FY2012 to 22.2% in FY2018, and the prevalence of insomnia diagnoses increased from 7.4% in FY2012 to 11.8% in FY2018. Consequently, Veterans' demand for sleep medicine services also increased significantly between FY2012-2018, with steady increases in the annual number of VA sleep clinic appointments during this period (<250,000 in FY 2012; >720,000 in FY2018). Common co-morbid conditions among Veterans diagnosed with sleep disorders include obesity, diabetes, congestive heart failure, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). To address this healthcare crisis, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) developed and/or implemented numerous innovations to improve the quality and accessibility of sleep care services for Veterans. These innovations include a TeleSleep Enterprise-Wide Initiative to improve rural Veterans' access to sleep care; telehealth applications such as the Remote Veteran Apnea Management Platform (REVAMP), Clinical Video Telehealth, and CBT-i Coach; increased use of home sleep apnea testing (HSAT); and programs for Veterans who experience sleep disorders associated with obesity, PTSD, TBI and other conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

Insomnia; Veterans; Apnea; Home sleep apnea testing; HSAT; Sleep disorders; Telehealth; VA; VHA

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print