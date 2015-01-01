Abstract

The prevalence of diagnosed sleep disorders among Veterans treated at Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities increased significantly during fiscal years (FY) 2012 through 2018. Specifically, the prevalence of sleep-related breathing disorders (SRBD) increased from 5.5% in FY2012 to 22.2% in FY2018, and the prevalence of insomnia diagnoses increased from 7.4% in FY2012 to 11.8% in FY2018. Consequently, Veterans' demand for sleep medicine services also increased significantly between FY2012-2018, with steady increases in the annual number of VA sleep clinic appointments during this period (<250,000 in FY 2012; >720,000 in FY2018). Common co-morbid conditions among Veterans diagnosed with sleep disorders include obesity, diabetes, congestive heart failure, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). To address this healthcare crisis, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) developed and/or implemented numerous innovations to improve the quality and accessibility of sleep care services for Veterans. These innovations include a TeleSleep Enterprise-Wide Initiative to improve rural Veterans' access to sleep care; telehealth applications such as the Remote Veteran Apnea Management Platform (REVAMP), Clinical Video Telehealth, and CBT-i Coach; increased use of home sleep apnea testing (HSAT); and programs for Veterans who experience sleep disorders associated with obesity, PTSD, TBI and other conditions.

