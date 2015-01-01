|
Salway T, Gesink D, Ferlatte O, Rich AJ, Rhodes AE, Brennan DJ, Gilbert M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32789562
PURPOSE: Sexual minority adults experience fivefold greater risk of suicide attempt, as compared with heterosexuals. Establishing age-specific epidemiological patterns of suicide is a prerequisite to planning interventions to redress the sexual orientation suicide inequity, and such patterns must be carefully interpreted in light of correlated period and cohort effects. We, therefore, combined US and Canadian data (1985-2017) from primary (two pooled multi-year national surveys, N = 15,477 and N = 126,463) and secondary (published, meta-analytic, N = 122,966) sources to separately estimate age, period, and cohort trends in self-reported suicide attempts among sexual minorities.
Suicide; Sexual minorities; Age-period-cohort models; Social epidemiology