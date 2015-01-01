Abstract

For this study, we explored the association between high school students' reported history of sport- or physical activity-related concussions and persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Data from the 2017 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS; N = 14,765) was used for this analysis. YRBS is administered to high school students throughout the country every 2 years.



FINDINGS from this study demonstrate that the prevalence of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness was 36.4% among students who reported sustaining one or more concussions. Compared to students who did not report having sustained a concussion, the odds of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness were significantly higher among students who had sustained one or more concussions (AOR = 1.41). These findings support the need for continued efforts by school nurses and other health care providers to identify students with a history of concussion and assess their mental health needs.

