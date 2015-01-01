Abstract

Pathophysiological mechanisms and cascades take place after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) that can cause long-term sequelae, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy in patients with multiple concurrent TBIs. As diagnostic imaging has become more advanced, microanatomical changes present after mTBI may now be more readily visible. In this narrative review, the authors discuss emerging diagnostics and findings in mTBI through advanced imaging, electroencephalograms, neurophysiologic processes, Q2 biochemical markers, and clinical tissue tests in an effort to help osteopathic physicians to understand, diagnose, and manage the pathophysiology behind mTBI, which is increasingly prevalent in the United States.

