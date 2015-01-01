Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stroke can affect a person's ability to drive a motor vehicle. In Australia, there is a 4-week restriction in driving after stroke and a 2-week restriction after transient ischemic attack. Concerns exist as to whether people discharged home from the acute setting receive education about these driving restrictions.



OBJECTIVES: This study sought to investigate health professionals' knowledge about, and responsibilities for patients return-to-driving (RTD) education after stroke and TIA.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey was designed and included questions about health professional demographic characteristics and knowledge and opinions of RTD guidelines. An open-ended question at the end of the survey enabled respondents to provide additional, free text information. Descriptive analyses were used to describe respondents' demography and characteristics. Chi-square analysis was used to compare responses across the different professional groups. Significance was tested using a p-value of 0.05. Data obtained from the free text question were analyzed through an inductive thematic approach.



RESULTS: A total of 455 health professionals responded to the survey, with 45% being occupational therapists. Only 22% of health professionals correctly selected the 4-week restriction period after stroke and 27% selected the 2-week restriction period for those with TIA. Occupational therapists were identified by 85% of respondents as the profession responsible for providing RTD education, followed by doctors (72%). Health professionals lack clarity in RTD guidelines and often defer the responsibility of managing RTD to others.



CONCLUSIONS: Education of health professionals in RTD guidelines is recommended to improve the processes of care after stroke.

