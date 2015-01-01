Abstract

Using data from a nationally representative sample of school-aged teens (n = 795), this study examined covariates associated with three subtypes of dating violence victimization (physical violence, emotional abuse, and imposed isolation). We asked the research questions: What were the family factors, dating attitudes, and risky behaviors associated with three subtypes of dating violence victimization across two time points? Second, were these relationships moderated by gender? Overall, we found widespread co-occurrence of victimization. Contrary to our predictions, not all earlier experiences with dating violence victimization worsened or persisted overtime. Regarding family factors, we did not find substantial statistically significant effects on victimization, with the exception that greater openness with parents was associated with increased occurrence of emotional abuse at Wave 1. In terms of dating attitudes, we found that when respondents condoned violence against a girlfriend, they were more likely to experience physical violence victimization at both waves. Respondents who believed that it is okay to use violence to control a boyfriend's behavior were more likely to report emotional abuse at Wave 1. Similarly, respondents who believed that it is okay to date more than one person, as well as those who condoned sexual intercourse outside of a romantic relationship, were more susceptible to emotional abuse. Regarding risky behaviors, we found that the respondents' victimization experience did not increase with a greater sexual partner acquisition; rather, it exerted the opposite effect on their experience with physical violence victimization. These risky behaviors, however, were only statistically significant at Wave 1. Finally, the moderating effect of gender is noted in the study. Implications from the study are discussed.

