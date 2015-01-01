|
Brown C, Serpe C, Brammer S. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(4): 539-561.
With domestic violence shelters faced with the persistent and arduous challenge of intimate partner violence, using an online survey, we explored the experiences of 98 shelter workers, including their perceptions of shelter services.
intimate partner violence; compassion fatigue; secondary trauma; shelter workers