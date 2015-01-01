|
McAuliffe E, Hamza M, McDonnell T, Nicholson E, De Brún A, Barrett M, Brunsdon C, Bury G, Collins C, Deasy C, Fitzsimons J, Galligan M, Hensey C. BMJ Open 2020; 10(8): e036729.
32792440
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this project is to determine the patterns, decision-making processes and parental preferences associated with unscheduled paediatric healthcare utilisation in Ireland. Unscheduled paediatric healthcare is outpatient care provided within primary care settings by general practitioners (GPs), emergency departments (EDs) located in paediatric and general hospitals, and out-of-hours services provided by cooperatives of GPs operating on a regional basis. This project will take a multimethod approach to analysing the utilisation of unscheduled paediatric healthcare nationally within the context of a significant change to the provision of healthcare for young children in Ireland-the introduction of free at the point of delivery GP care for all children aged under 6.
primary care; health policy; accident & emergency medicine