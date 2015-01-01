|
Park JS, Choi YJ. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32792033
OBJECTIVE: This study developed a simulation program using standardized patients for the training of mental health practitioners in psychological first aid and evaluated its effect on learners' self-efficacy and psychological first aid performance competence and knowledge. The simulation used in this program was of a fire disaster.
disaster; psychological first aid; fire victims; mental health practitioner; standardized patients