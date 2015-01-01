|
Citation
Kajdy A, Feduniw S, Ajdacka U, Modzelewski J, Baranowska B, Sys D, Pokropek A, Pawlicka P, Kaźmierczak M, Rabijewski M, Jasiak H, Lewandowska R, Borowski D, Kwiatkowski S, Poon LC. Medicine (Baltimore) 2020; 99(30): e21279.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32791708
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The article presents a protocol of a cross-sectional study of mental health of pregnant women in relation to the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic. The primary aim is to compare differences in anxiety and depression scores of pregnant women between countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The secondary aim is to assess demographic, economic, and social aspects affecting maternal anxiety and depression scores among pregnant women worldwide in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, we will be able to compare differences in perception of the different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic (social distancing, restrictions related to delivery) between countries and according to the epidemic status (number of infected patients, number of reported deaths). The comparisons will also be done according to the COVID-19 status of the participants.
Language: en