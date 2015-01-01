|
Kiriyama T, Tanemura R, Nakamura Y, Takemoto C, Hashimoto M, Utsumi H. Psychiatry Investig. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
32791821
OBJECTIVE: Substantial research has revealed cognitive function impairments in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the relationship between MDD cognitive function impairment and brain activity is yet to be elucidated. This study aimed to reveal this relationship using near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to extensively measure frontotemporal cortex function.
Major depressive disorder; Cognitive function; Motor speed; Near-infrared spectroscopy; Temporal cortex