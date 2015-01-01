Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Students in violation of campus alcohol policy often must participate in an alcohol risk reduction intervention, and some mandated students express overt resistance to change. This study tested a priori hypotheses about psychological variables that might predict receptivity to an online brief alcohol intervention.



METHOD: Participants were 193 students (56% male, 88% underclassmen, 70% white) who were referred to the campus Office of Alcohol and Other Drugs after being cited for alcohol policy violations. Before their mandated online alcohol intervention, they completed a baseline assessment consisting of demographics and questionnaires about their alcohol use, attitudes toward moderate and heavy drinking, beliefs about the centrality of alcohol in college life, perceived descriptive and injunctive drinking norms, trait defensiveness, social desirability and response to the event leading to their sanction. They also responded to a set of questions about how interested in, open-minded, and likely to benefit they were from the computer-delivered alcohol intervention they were about to take.



RESULTS: Controlling for covariates and all other predictors, greater receptivity to intervention was predicted by heavier alcohol consumption, positive attitude towards moderate drinking, perceptions that peers were less approving of heavy drinking, and taking personal responsibility for the incident.



CONCLUSIONS: Among students mandated to participate in an alcohol intervention, openness to benefitting from the intervention varies in predictable ways. Because intervention receptiveness is associated with post-intervention change, we offer suggestions to tailor mandated interventions in ways that might improve outcomes.

