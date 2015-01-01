Abstract

Cannabis sativa is one of the oldest and most widely used plants in the world with a variety of industrial, medical, and nonmedical applications. Despite its long history, cannabis-derived products remain a source of controversy across the fields of medicine, law, and occupational safety and health. More favorable public attitudes about cannabis in the US have resulted in greater access to cannabis through legalization by states, leading to more consumption by workers. As more states adopt cannabis access laws, and as more workers choose to consume cannabis products, the implications for existing workplace policies, programs, and practices become more salient. Past workplace practices were grounded in a time when cannabis consumption was always viewed as problematic, considered a moral failing, and was universally illegal. Shifting cultural views and the changing legal status of cannabis indicate a need for research into the implications and challenges relating to cannabis and work. This commentary suggests research needs in the following areas: (a) data about industries and occupations where cannabis consumption among workers is most prevalent; (b) adverse health consequences of cannabis consumption among workers; (c) workplace supported recovery programs; (d) hazards to workers in the emerging cannabis industry; (e) relationship between cannabis consumption and occupational injuries; (f) ways to assess performance deficits and impairment from cannabis consumption; (g) consumption of synthetic cannabinoids to evade detection by drug testing; (h) cannabis consumption and its effect on occupational driving; and (i) ways to craft workplace policies and practices that take into consideration conflicting state and federal laws pertaining to cannabis.



Keywords: Cannabis

