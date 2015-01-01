Abstract

Worldwide, over 70.8 million people are forcibly displaced from their homes as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violation. In humanitarian crises, protection and the provision of basic needs are often prioritized. Research may be seen as opportunistic. However, without documenting and researching humanitarian responses, knowledge is not shared and does not accumulate, limiting the application of evidence-based interventions where they are most needed. Research in humanitarian crises is complex, both ethically and methodologically. Community-engaged research, and specifically community-based participatory research (CBPR), can address some of the challenges of research in these settings. Using case studies of research we have conducted with communities affected by humanitarian crises, we highlight challenges and opportunities of the application of the ten core principles of CBPR in humanitarian settings. Despite some challenges and barriers, CBPR is a highly effective approach to use when engaging these populations in research. We argue that the application of CBPR in these settings has the potential to recalibrate the scales of equity and power among vulnerable populations.

Language: en