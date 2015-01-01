|
Citation
Halsall T, LaChance L, Kristjánsson AL. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1235.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32795290
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Icelandic Prevention Model (IPM) is a collaborative upstream model that was designed to influence risk and protective factors related to substance use within the community, school, peer and family contexts. By engaging whole communities, the IPM has been found to be effective in reducing youth substance use behaviours across Iceland. As an extension to the IPM's participatory approach, this research will examine how youth involvement can enhance outcomes. In addition, this research will evaluate whether the IPM approach is beneficial for mental health promotion and general youth wellbeing.
Language: en
Keywords
Evaluation; Case study; Community-based; Collaboration; Implementation research; Bioecological model; Mental health promotion; Positive youth development; Substance use prevention; Youth engagement