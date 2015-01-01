SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raftery M, Tucker R, Falvey C. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bjsports-2019-101885

32796017

In 2016, World Rugby completed a large-scale study determining the risk factors for head injury in elite rugby. The findings (figure 1) presented a challenge to the game as the traditional safety measures targeted protection of the ball carrier, but this research identified that the tackler was at greater risk of head injury.


injury prevention; concussion; rugby

