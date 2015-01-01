CONTACT US: Contact info
Raftery M, Tucker R, Falvey C. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32796017
Abstract
In 2016, World Rugby completed a large-scale study determining the risk factors for head injury in elite rugby. The findings (figure 1) presented a challenge to the game as the traditional safety measures targeted protection of the ball carrier, but this research identified that the tackler was at greater risk of head injury.
injury prevention; concussion; rugby