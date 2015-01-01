Abstract

In recent years the involvement of technology in psychiatric treatment and its usefulness is increasing. The main advantages of its use lie in the possibility of collecting passively data with greater temporal granularity from each patient individually, since these devices are in direct contact almost every minute of the day with them. The variety of data collected by the all the smartphone sensors allows for a better understanding of the patient behavior through what is called the digital phenotype. So the use of a continuous monitoring system for patients at risk of suicide becomes a very useful tool for improving the quality of life of patients and for the early detection of suicide attempts.

