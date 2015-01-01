SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Kercher K, Steinfeldt JA, Macy JT, Ejima K, Kawata K. PLoS One 2020; 15(8): e0237800.

(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0237800

32797073

USA Football established five levels-of-contact to guide the intensity of high school football practices. The objective of this study was to examine head impact frequency and magnitude by levels-of-contact to determine which drills had the greatest head impact exposure. Our primary hypothesis was that there would be an incremental increase in season-long head impact exposure between levels-of-contact: air100g) head impacts were more frequently observed during live and thud drills. Level-of-contact influences cumulative head impact frequency and magnitude in high-school football, with players incurring frequent, high magnitude head impacts during live, thud, and control. It is important to consider level-of-contact to refine clinical exposure guidelines to minimize head impact burden in high-school football.

Keywords: American football


Language: en
