Abstract

Farmers' suicides have been a serious issue over the last three decades in Punjab and also in other states. Much debate has concentrated on the economic factors, especially debt. This article makes sociological observations of Durkheim in the context of Punjab's society and culture that may help us see the other side of the problem. It argues that debt per se is not the cause of suicide always but that of the agrarian crisis, following the liberal theory of economic and social development. The culture of consumerism is like fuel to the fire.

Language: en