Abstract

Circumstances under lockdown increase the risk factors for gender-based violence (GBV) at the individual and social level due to isolation and barriers to victims in seeking help and reporting their situation. This has the direct consequence of an increase in this violence. Initially, due to the reduced number of reports and homicides, it could be mistakenly understood that there has been a decrease in GBV. The medico-legal study of GBV under lockdown must be an evolving process that contemplates its consequences in two phases: during lockdown, with the increase in all its forms (physical, psychological and sexual), and after lockdown, focusing on fatality risk assessment, which increases due to perceived loss of control on the part of the perpetrator.





Las circunstancias del confinamiento potencian los factores de riesgo de violencia de género (VG) a nivel individual y social, al aumentar el aislamiento y las barreras que dificultan la solicitud de ayuda y la denuncia. Esta situación tiene como consecuencia directa el aumento de esta violencia. Sin embargo, una primera aproximación puede llevar al error al entender que la VG disminuye debido al descenso de las denuncias y del número de homicidios. El estudio médico-legal de la VG bajo el confinamiento debe tener un sentido evolutivo que contemple las consecuencias en sus dos fases: Durante el confinamiento, con el aumento en todas sus formas (física, psicológica y sexual), y tras el confinamiento, centrándose en la valoración del riesgo de letalidad, el cual se incrementa debido la percepción de pérdida de control por parte del agresor.

Language: en