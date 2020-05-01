|
Citation
Lorente Acosta M. Span. J. Leg. Med. 2020; 46(3): 139-145.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Circumstances under lockdown increase the risk factors for gender-based violence (GBV) at the individual and social level due to isolation and barriers to victims in seeking help and reporting their situation. This has the direct consequence of an increase in this violence. Initially, due to the reduced number of reports and homicides, it could be mistakenly understood that there has been a decrease in GBV. The medico-legal study of GBV under lockdown must be an evolving process that contemplates its consequences in two phases: during lockdown, with the increase in all its forms (physical, psychological and sexual), and after lockdown, focusing on fatality risk assessment, which increases due to perceived loss of control on the part of the perpetrator.
Language: en
Keywords
Aislamiento; Confinamiento; Control de la mujer; Control of woman; Gender-based violence; Homicide risk; Isolation; Lockdown; Riesgo de homicidio; Violence and health; Violencia de género; Violencia y salud