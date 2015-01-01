Abstract

This article looks at the protection of children accused of committing a crime. Their protection should be a priority for society. In particular, they need to be protected from entering the criminal justice system in the first place, and if this cannot be prevented then measures should be put in place to prevent the stigmatisation associated with having a criminal record. Section 28 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (1996) endorses such protection. International and national instruments that promote the protection of children in conflict with the law are considered, including the Child Justice Act No. 75 of 2008. The article provides guidelines for the diversion of children and identifies challenges and gaps when dealing with juvenile offenders.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en