Abstract

Various prevention strategies have proven effectiveness in preventing abusive head trauma (AHT). Most aim to influence parental knowledge and attitudes. At the same time, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are known to be important risk factors for child physical abuse. However, the pathways from ACEs to AHT are not fully understood. This study examines the relation between prior ACEs and attitudes towards parenting strategies and whether the relations are the same in men and women in a representative sample of the German population (N = 2531). The results demonstrate that ACEs are associated with a higher acceptance of potentially harmful parenting behaviours, including shaking. While in male subjects, ACEs were related to a higher acceptance of shaking as reasonable parenting (odds ratio (OR) 3.7-5.3, depending on the type of ACE), in women, a relation to accepting withholding food from an infant (OR 2.3-2.5) and scolding an infant (OR 1.9-2.7) was seen. The relation between ACEs and acceptance of potentially harmful parenting strategies was stronger with each additional ACE (OR = 1.16). As the presented results suggest that prior ACEs are a risk factor for potentially harmful parenting attitudes, screening programmes might consider including ACEs and parent counselling should be considered for those having experienced ACEs. 'The pathways from ACEs to AHT are not fully understood' Key Practitioner Messages In a population-based sample, parents exposed to ACEs were more likely to accept harmful parenting strategies. ACES had different effects in women and men, and a clear dose-response relationship could be seen. Expectant parents should be screened for ACEs and offered tailored parenting courses.

Language: en